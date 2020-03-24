-
Now Playing: 3 senior living center residents with coronavirus die in Ft. Lauderdale
-
Now Playing: Stay-at-home sing-along
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: How to navigate co-parenting during the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: CVS Health looking to hire 50,000 new employees across the country
-
Now Playing: Concerns rising over scams promising quick results on coronavirus test
-
Now Playing: The latest updates on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: This couple got a special coronavirus style 50th wedding anniversary
-
Now Playing: Dust devil swirls in Reno
-
Now Playing: This woman is helping the homeless while practicing social distancing
-
Now Playing: Planes are being grounded amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: US Navy hospital ship prepares to deploy
-
Now Playing: 14 inmates escape Washington jail amid shelter-in-place order
-
Now Playing: Little boy reads a poem to his grandmother over FaceTime
-
Now Playing: How you can help restaurant industry during 'The Great American Takeout'
-
Now Playing: Man dies after taking chemicals to protect from coronavirus
-
Now Playing: FBI and FCC warn of coronavirus scams
-
Now Playing: Sen. Klobuchar shares update on husband hospitalized with coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Trump vows US will soon be open for business