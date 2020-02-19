Mediterranean diet offers health benefits for certain age groups

More
Among elderly individuals, a Mediterranean diet was linked to changes in gut microbiota associated with less fragility and better cognitive function.
0:35 | 02/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mediterranean diet offers health benefits for certain age groups

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Among elderly individuals, a Mediterranean diet was linked to changes in gut microbiota associated with less fragility and better cognitive function.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69057760","title":"Mediterranean diet offers health benefits for certain age groups","url":"/US/video/mediterranean-diet-offers-health-benefits-age-groups-69057760"}