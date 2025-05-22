Meet the dog joining the Army parade next month

Doc is part of an Army horse cavalry unit from Texas.

May 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live