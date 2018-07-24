Mega Millions jackpot swells to $512M

The jackpot will be the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history.
0:26 | 07/24/18

Transcript for Mega Millions jackpot swells to $512M
I still am lucky. And yes you may of chronic have a Mega Millions ticket that. Because tonight the jackpot is a whopping 512. Million dollars it's the fifth largest jackpot ever. If sun hits all five numbers in the mega ball the cash payout will be worth 303. Million dollars a lot of money.

