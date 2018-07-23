Transcript for Memorial grows outside L.A. Trader Joe's where manager was killed

Hey everyone I'm RC Gonzales in Los Angeles at the scene of this weekend's hostage standoff at this Trader Joe's you can see the front entrance is boarded up covering up bullet holes here. All walk over here and show you this wall where people have been coming by customers people who live in the area and employees leaving. Flowers and all of these notes of love and sympathy. For the manager who was killed here her name was in the lead Carano police still aren't saying whether she was. Caught in the cross fire here or if she was intentionally shot. By the suspect 2128. Year old. Jeanne at kids that we're told this all started with Atkins. Shooting his grandmother. Seven times inside of her home also injuring a woman. Believed to be is girlfriend police say the heat and forced to that girlfriend in to a vehicle stealing his grandmother's car and then leading police on a chase. Shooting at them the entire way here at about ten miles away where he then crashed his vehicle outside. Witnesses say when he got out of the car he kept shooting at police exchanging gunfire. People were in this parking lot it was absolutely packed they had to duck. And take cover and that is when we're told the gunman went inside. I'm based Trader Joe's it was packed with customers it was a busy Saturday afternoon people when the money we're told some. Managed to get out through with back doors back in there. But other people felt they had nowhere to go in city decided to hide we talked to a seventeen year old cashier who says. She ran upstairs. And hitting in the bathroom with some of her co workers they barricaded themselves inside. Three people in one stall waiting for two hours until the swat team. Came and rescued them while the gunman was still inside it were able to speak out there was staircase. Some other employees managed to put a latter out through one of these windows and they climbed out but meanwhile the mayor says at one point there were as many as. Fifty hostages being held inside we saw a steady stream of them coming out throughout the ordeal with their hands or raise. Until the final few were finally let out after about three hours of this standoff they came out. As the suspect's surrender. And that is the latest here in Los Angeles I'm RC Gonzales and you're watching ABC news.

