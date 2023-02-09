Memorial service to be held for murdered New Jersey councilwoman

A memorial was held for New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday. She was shot and killed in her SUV last week.

February 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live