Memphis NAACP president reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

Van Turner, the president of the Memphis chapter of the NAACP, discusses the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers.

January 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live