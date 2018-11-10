Men banned from gun range after taking selfie while armed

More
The incident happened at a shooting range in Houston, Texas, on October 5.
0:56 | 10/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Men banned from gun range after taking selfie while armed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58446336,"title":"Men banned from gun range after taking selfie while armed","duration":"0:56","description":"The incident happened at a shooting range in Houston, Texas, on October 5.","url":"/US/video/men-banned-gun-range-taking-selfie-armed-58446336","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.