Transcript for 4 men, possibly homeless, dead in NYC's Chinatown

Breaking news right now police are still investigating that quadruple murder in Chinatown we are learning the assault started with a dispute that in turn deadly. Now one person is in police custody Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis joins flak from the scene late. Jettisoned Mike this is one of three separate crime scenes where the victims of were found overnight a murderous spree by a suspect was now police. Custody but it is left for homeless men dead and one critically injured started at around 2 o'clock this morning police responded to a report of a dispute down by Bowery. There they found one victim dead another critically injured then a short time later. Two bodies discovered by two east Broadway in Chinatown and then across the street at seventeen east Broadway. Another victim found they were all apparently the in the whipping metal object a suspect taken into custody in possession. That object believed to be a pipe he is 24 years old. He also appears to be homeless the motivation for this unclear but police have scheduled a briefing for later this morning. Live in Chinatown markets on channel seven eyewitness.

