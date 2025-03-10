Menendez brothers case: District attorney asks court to withdraw resentencing motion

Los Angeles County DA Nathan Hochman said he's asking the court to withdraw the previous DA's motion for resentencing for the Menendez brothers, calling the brothers' claims of self-defense "lies."

March 10, 2025

