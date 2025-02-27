Menendez brothers' family expresses optimism as Newsom orders further investigation

A cousin of Eric and Lyle Menendez said Thursday she's "thrilled" that Gov. Gavin Newsom is ordering the parole board to investigate further into the brothers’ release.

February 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live