Menendez brothers’ lawyers ask judge to remove DA from case

The resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez was delayed last month after a dramatic day in court. ABC News’ Alex Stone reports.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live