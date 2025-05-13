Menendez brothers resentenced to 50 years to life, will be eligible for parole

Erik and Lyle Menendez were resentenced on Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison, which will make them eligible for parole at some point.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live