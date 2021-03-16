Transcript for Mental health and the pandemic

And various levels a lockdown have taken a troll on many people's house. A new study from the American Psychological Association out this week found 82% of adults never imagined the pandemic would last this long. So not a mental health look a year into the pandemic. When it comes in general stressed addiction and the added stress that comes with parenting and kids at this time let's bring in American Psychological Association president doctor Arthur Evans. Harvard professor psychiatry and addiction medicine doctor Kelly John Kelly. And psychiatrist and parenting expert doctor Janet Taylor thank you to the street view for being here this morning doctor Evans might just start. With this study on stress in America from the EPA cooler struggling the most and why. Well there's certainly sounds many Americans certainly there are struggling London route how are having the most difficult to leash as we might imagine essential worst. Parents of small children aged children her being schooled at home through remote learning. People of color and Xena that is young groom. Young adult publicity about the age of an injury. And doctor Kelly the pandemic has been incredibly difficult for people struggling with addiction is well we've seen a roughly 40%. Increase you know doing deaths. Overdose deaths from 20/20 compared to 2019 so what sort of an end packs. Has a past year had on those struggling with addiction and those in recovery. But seldom makes impact do you know one of the received distress and social distancing social isolation incurred under over it. There's been a major stress of the people. In recovery people so important we started recovery you. I just struggled to get a hold as you can imagine. Can be a social distancing you know just getting senate appointments in person. Getting on Souter meeting other people in recovery and very challenging the people. Getting old and recovery. I'm people who are already in the congress and promote them transition to online resources. Pretty successfully. But it's certainly didn't challenge in zones the stress and social distancing overall. And actor tell our according to that ATA study 75%. Of parents. They could have used more emotional support this year we make of that number marsh and the impact that this year has had on parents in general. It's accurate because you know as a parent your art your child we also worried about when you're gonna pay the rent them or your job you're. Isolated your parents and ends and those familiar sources of support so that certainly translates in June women. You know mom or its highest levels of stress. During the pandemic pandemic and the net and we're not translated. Because stressed parents and especially stressed my arm. I'm more and make kids feel stressed out or uncertain and they are also are worried about health and their parents and grandparents and caregivers. And also away from their usual sources of support which we other classmates and their teachers out it's really been a challenging time. More parents and families mental and that's just not just the parents to kids have had a hard time that you what concerns you have. About children's until hall trying to. Well the main concern I have is even pre pandemic I and I'm not a child actors by. Adults catches but siege at the clinic at work and and greet endemic there are kids who were. Angst and a lot of isolation I think a real emphasis on. Yes early technology and Blaine he's aims were and are not connecting with other children as much in. During the pandemic certainly bat has been arraigned so my concern is. You know how children deal appear anxiety in a healthy way early lack of sleep. And just the uncertainty. And inks that bringing. Two kids who worry anyway and just what we need to do you ground them and certainly are and how would be more resilient and Oakwood. What is a temporary and bench but in a way that it will not impact them long standing in terms of just excessive worries or fears. And doctor Evans in this stress study also found that Americans are nervous. About returning to fully and person work and social events. Do you expect that will ease one's vaccinations are more widespread and a cease CDC says. Those activities are saved or is this something we're all gonna have to get used to even after that point. Well I think it is something brutality. You get used to even after the vaccines are widely distributed right now there's really no there's no way. Our people who receive the vaccine vs people who haven't received the vaccine. Our Sheila the future than anxiety about urged ginger. And one of the things we know our people are monstrous and that's essentially all of us because we've been at this for for over a year now. Is that I'm it has long term consequences that's the real story here is. When there aren't so many people in our population have serious long term chronic stress. Operatives amount of time didn't sirens really I'm borders understand Bennett. We're gonna see the object to this not only in the months ZEU in the immediate aftermath of the news and image but long term. Our crafts or an hour early years which is what we seen and other continents are. You are so doctor Kelly we all do to cope with this is specially. Those struggling with addiction right now. Well I think there's I'm a number of things we can do rich and people have done with you are doing. I'm you can kind of summarize this college saint a broad S day and he stands a social. A for activity and good nutrition needs were emotion regulation. And you know it's very important than people who are. Initiating a recovery attempt and also pour into recovery. Trauma substance use disorder to maintain connection so that's social connection is so key. In recovery Jerusalem will be included accountability to support the people need to recovery specific support so that's the social aspects of very important. Activity. Just making sure law. Then we we get in and get out the door hopefully. Good message yes in some sunlight. Get some exercise get the blood circulating is going to be very important journalism Williams particularly for Rea prevention. Nutrition is another one and making sure that we don't succumb to the temptation no confidence through you know some of that's okay but. Too much of that and deprived us of a broken natural important vitamins and minerals which can affect subtly affect our mission in new. And in the final birdie at the same approach used. Did you emotion regulation really trying to look sort of silver lining wherever possible and we programs. On the positive and we be grateful for something every day. And we look to our peers and other people and social network are you couldn't help us see someone all the groups. And so those are some other things that people out on sued bill resiliency and prevent relapse. Right doctors Arthur Evans John Kelly and Janet Taylor thank you for your time this morning we appreciate it. And you're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.