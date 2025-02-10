Mexican National Guard troops step up enforcement efforts along US border

ABC News' Matt Rivers takes an up-close look at some of the thousands of Mexican troops sent to the border as part of the new deal between the U.S. and Mexico.

February 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live