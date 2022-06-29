Mexican police issue arrest warrant in Shanquella Robinson case

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce discusses how the U.S. and Mexico may cooperate in the investigation and possible trial related to the death of American tourist Shanquella Robinson.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live