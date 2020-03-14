Miami mayor who tested positive for coronavirus speaks on quarantine experience

Mayor Francis Suarez discusses the importance of going into self-quarantine when in contact with someone who tested positive with coronavirus.
5:09 | 03/14/20

Transcript for Miami mayor who tested positive for coronavirus speaks on quarantine experience

