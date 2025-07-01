Miccosukee tribal member speaks out against 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center

William Osceola, Miccosukee Business Council secretary, joins ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss how a migrant detention center could impact the reservation and restoration efforts in the Everglades.

July 1, 2025

