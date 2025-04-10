Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors about her and Barack Obama

Michelle Obama addressed divorce rumors in part two of her conversation with Sophia Bush on the podcast, "Work in Progress."

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live