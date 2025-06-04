Michelle Obama makes first comments after daughter Malia drops last name

Malia used her middle name, Ann, as her last name for the credits of a short film, "The Heart," which she wrote and directed.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live