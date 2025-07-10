Michigan deacon who thwarted gunman with his truck gifted replacement F-150

A Michigan deacon who used his pickup truck to stop an armed gunman outside a church last month received a new Ford F-150 from a local dealership on Thursday.

July 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live