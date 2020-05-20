Transcript for Michigan governor completes aerial tour of flood damage

In here. I just finished an area all tours of the impact it areas. And what I can tell you is what you already know you've seen from the pictures it's devastating. We know about this water is incredibly damaging and as. Meant the evacuation of thousands. And I can tell you even in the hardest hit spots. There are sources of inspiration here in this building is attacked an incredible volunteers and people. Midland community. Sally experts are describing mess says a 500 year event. It's gonna have a major impact on this community and on our state. For the time to come and that's why are we are going to be very. Aggressive about getting help from our federal partners. I've been speaking with the federal government's. And they know that will be formally asking FEMA for support and I'll have more to share on that soon. So I want to reiterate and I feel I have sent us a lot over the last ten weeks but this is an event unlike anything we've seen before. We've got to continue to all work together. To observe best practices do our part to help one another. And to Wear masks and continue to try to social distance. In this moment and a lot you're seeing too close to one another just cannot observe that asks that you remember. We are still in the midst of called in nineteen we sought. Twelve in 1979 out of 83 counties we've got to continue to take this seriously like these young people at their masks on good to have you guys. I am. Our first responders and local emergency response officials and members of the Michigan National Guard in the Michigan state police. Have been working through the night to help people get to shelter at a chance to talk with a few people downstairs were sheltering here. I want to thank the city manager at the police chief the local EL EOC and of course. The lieutenant from the scene police who is here with me it was overseen a lot of our state emergency operations center. Oh I think all of these people for their hard work and the incredible volunteers who have brought food and supplies to help their fellow residents. Some Midland resident's looking for shelter you can find at Midland high school. Bullock creek high school and west mission west Midland family center. If you're looking for information do not call 911 and less that is your only option is truly an emergency. The most up to date information. Can be found at Midland 911 dot or go online or you can go to their FaceBook page. FaceBook dot com slash Midland county emergency management. To get the most out today information where you can get involved and what the latest developments are. We are anticipating that. Heights Dina around 8 o'clock tonight and so we do not of the latter's continuing to rise. Albeit at a slower pace but that's why we've got to continue to take this seriously. I'm if you are in an impacted area and have not done so yet please get somewhere safe. All of the direction of our public health officials on the ground. I'm gonna continue working with general Paul Rogers of the national Gar Heard. Colonel Joseph Gaspar with the Michigan state police the DN RA and the department. Energy Great Lakes and the environment to ensure that we can keep Midland county families say it. I think Jen Boyer who is overseen the local emergency operation center they bat. An incredible operation that has come together. I've been in touch with local leaders in Midland and we'll stay in close contact with them as this situation develops. I wanna continue to remind people here in an impacted area please evacuate. This is going to be hard but we are anticipating several feet of water across this area and south. While we're in the midst of a global pandemic it's really important that to the best of our ability we observe the best practices to keep ourselves and our families safe. We're gonna get through this. It is a tough time to be sure but we are going to get through that us we know that tough times don't last. A top people don't we have seen a community comes together and we're gonna continue to do that until we get through this crisis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.