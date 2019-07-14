Transcript for Michigan man mistakes wife for intruder, shoots her

Well it all happened inside this home on DeSoto avenue early Thursday morning sheriff's deputies say the couple's two young kids just two and four were inside the home the time. Rooms they're sad situation. Investigators say before a thirty year old man shot and killed his 31 year old wife inside their home in Ypsilanti township. The couple suspected an attempted home invasion earlier in the day. So he's a little bit on age goals asleep thinks his wife is next film when he wakes up. McCain sees what he thinks is someone who's in his home grabbed his weapon and pulls the trigger and he chooses life. First investigators say the couple's four year old called 91 it said their mom couldn't read. Then the husband took the phone. Callers now seeing that his wife had been shot park popular bird alert Trotter in the trash. But it was too late his wife died of her injuries. Sheriff's deputies washout county believe this was a tragic accident one that shaken this quiet neighborhood how was so shocked. We are all down the street payers pay he. Detectives. At figured it had to be. Imus I used as who you think the tape you know. The man was taken into custody following the shooting other family members are temporarily caring for the kits as sheriff deputies investigate this area feel sorry for the children. And has bent released from custody and at this point no charges have been filed. It's clear there was home surveillance in signed the home at the time but we didn't notice that there's a camera outside the home. Sheriff's deputies say that I'll going to be a part of their ongoing investigation. In washoe county tension on seven action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.