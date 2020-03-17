Mick Mulvaney self-quarantines after possible coronavirus exposure

Mulvaney’s niece, who lives with the outgoing acting White House chief of staff in Washington, D.C., came in contact with one of the Brazilian officials who tested positive for the coronavirus.
