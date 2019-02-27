Migrant child sexual abuse allegations revealed

Federal officials have documented thousands of allegations of sexual abuse and sexual misconduct against migrant children in U.S. custody over the past several years.
0:19 | 02/27/19

Transcript for Migrant child sexual abuse allegations revealed
Federal records serve thousands of allegations of sexual abuse of migrant children held in US custody to the allegations go back to the later years of the Obama administration. And the workers don't show a significant increase under the -- administration. Most of the accusations of all one minor abusing another for nearly 200. Involved workers.

