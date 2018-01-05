Transcript for Several migrants processed for entry into the US

Celebration at the US Mexico border. Border officials say a small group of at least a 150 migrants and came to the border Seeking Asylum. Have been selected for processing. This steered an organizer says they've struggled in it's it's one who has saved they are happy that they've had the opportunity to make it. The migrants mostly women and children are from Honduras El Salvador and Guatemala. Part of the Caribbean that traveled to Mexico on buses train and fight. They say fleeing violence in persecution. Marty Martinez said her family of nine has been pursued by the immense thirteen gain. Well seeing if she goes back to El Salvador she'll be killed the migrants who haven't been selected for processing now keeping out at the border terminal. Some scaling the top of this border fence eleven have been charged with illegal entry into did you act. That mess that's going on right now with the caravan. Coming out. President drug has repeatedly said the migrants and not be allowed into the United States Saturday he threatened to shut down the government because of it. A wall. And if we don't get border security would have no choice will close down the country because we. Asylum seekers who do make their way into the US faced a long journey the process could take years and they have to prove they will be persecuted. If they are sent home. And most are denied. Don evacuees ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.