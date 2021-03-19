Rep. Mike Waltz says there needs to be border security first before addressing other immigration issues.

One DACA recipient says using the border crisis to hold up legislation on "Dreamers" is a way of “holding her future hostage.”

Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas met with lawmakers to discuss the influx of migrants and unaccompanied minors at the Southern border. The Biden administration struggles to navigate the situation.

Immigration bill faces an uphill battle in Congress as more migrants make their way to the border

Plus, President Joe Biden tells George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview that he supports bringing back the "talking filibuster."