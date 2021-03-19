Migrants walk to US border in Texas

More
Central American migrant families and unaccompanied minors walk toward the U.S. border wall in Penitas, Texas.
2:47 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Migrants walk to US border in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:47","description":"Central American migrant families and unaccompanied minors walk toward the U.S. border wall in Penitas, Texas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76547876","title":"Migrants walk to US border in Texas","url":"/US/video/migrants-walk-us-border-texas-76547876"}