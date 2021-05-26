Transcript for Mike Tyson becomes one of the 1st boxers to receive big endorsement deals: Part 6

At forty years in five months Mike Tyson became the youngest fighter. To ever hold a heavyweight title the fact this Tyson's rise has been meteoric Mike Tyson now catapults from being a local celebrity to becoming a multi million dollar man. Once Mike Tyson became heavyweight champion of the world. Advertisers. Wanted a piece of Mike Tyson is already pocketed a cool half million for this beer commercial I'd like Detroit dry. Defeated Sri cute if you could dry. Mike Tyson was the diet has sell its U soft drink company has produced a series of commercials with the champ. I kept. He was one of the first boxes to have a really big endorsement deals and my how bad fit Mohammed Ali at his height. Hedwig shoe polish and Roche out. Clearly Mike was making multi millions every time he fought. He tightened things up body yeah. But he was also ringing the cash register first go and a lot of other networks. And they could put him one peep review. I'm paid a hundred bucks a million people are paying a hundred bucks he was a money making machine and punishing left talk then it became an odd things reflect where. He was that my years in the black community because when someone looks like me is six feet eating. I am let's do it myself. You know there were three black man who moved the world during this time. With Michael Jordan. Michael Jackson. It was my parents. And everybody want to be night. Got a shot expectations type. The only question was which might do do whatever it if it bit but. Children and adults vegan for autographs. Fans and reporters follow him wherever he goes he gives no relief body injuring 4 AM job. You're an overnight sensation. And you're walking in the street and people yelling your name girls and throwing themselves that human India's money money money that you never ever had. Heidi I says all that. 91 the type from Trevor perfect date this. I came in from a club that for more. And who is sitting in a lobbying by himself with that title belt around his waist my tights. He was. Lonely. Isolated. Wasn't sure what to do would himself. Did they cost died might die. With him. Our first passenger my only passenger in the limousine service. Was Mike Tyson. I always saw Mike through the rearview mirror those of the missing is just as this sad. Young guy trying to hide the fact that you know what to do now acts. During that time. Two men represented Mike Tyson go Kate named Jim Jacobs. And Jim did his best to console him when he needed console wing edges guide him. Through the ups and downs of being such a public figure. And such a public world. Custom I don't. Was. Violently violently opposed. To the ignorance and corruption. In boxing. During those early years that money came in and they put it away fan. And they they sample kind of a new lease for him. When I worked for them Mike Tyson was at home and 9 o'clock. Because do told me one time you don't do what to champion once you do what's good for the champion. Board fired need to do is have somebody did and they can trust you will have that kind of education and know what was going without money. Somebody can't help us. What do you think's going to be with Mike in the future what do you think will happen with him. Whatever happened to them but thinking he listens to everybody. An assistant Jimmy lessons to bill. Oh think you could become of acorn press. When you have millions of dollars and if you come from nothing. Means nothing anyway because you had nothing grown up there's no education for America there is. Trust. For that. Money comes into play frame Constance minority comes at deployed. It's very hard to do when I'm when you go. And a big one of the ways you can sort of stay connected implode beard is by going back to some is very familiar he always seemed comfortable to go home. To Brooklyn and be Iran and its people. He was Brooklyn's own and so everyone felt a connection to him. And everyone lied I don't like to IC AEA yet like you don't like this has tried to return. Mike Tyson like with indie journal you can feel it. So he was bad boy wonder that we could relate to. We would part these cars which by the way no one would ever touch I was probably only got a world that left a 200000 dollar for our sitting in Brooklyn and it was still there four was later. We were in the car at one point and all these little kids came by and they were ripping up wicketkeeper bag for some reason they can't paper for him to sign. As of that moment you know this hero comes back. It. He was always handing out money we would be driving mistreating me was she homeless guy and he would jump out and losing. It got to a point where we had to put special oxy will open these doors you know skit you get run over people can why didn't bomb whining because. I would opt out of hunger for life I think mound but that situation. He wanted a new narrative. He wanted to be the kid that everyone picked on emptied out there who bullied. It's hot to let go. Volatile crude that wasn't so great. I and you want to keep going back to make it right. You keep wanting to correct it detour me the money doesn't make you happy. I mean it's is prize enough time to realize you're not happy. And GE. Oh.

