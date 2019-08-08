Transcript for Mildly venomous snake on the loose at the Bronx Zoo

And escape at the zoo was search is underway for poisonous snake bit slither out of its enclosure this happened of the Bronx Zoo. The zoo workers realize the rep tile was missing on Tuesday. Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis has live there now with details broad markets. And Diana this is a mildly venomous snake what does that mean that is an actual term that means that he bike would cause some swelling but would not be lethal those who officials say. That's highly unlikely this the kind of state that goes after rodents and small and animals. And not people. This sign drew some chuckles and a fair bit of surprise. My only. Visitors to the bronze use jungle world greeted by two notices alerting them to the fact that a three and a half foot snake. Is unaccounted for can run or. Under vacuum and good. The snake is a member of snakes similar to this black with yellow spots native to southeast Asia it went missing from its exhibit Tuesday night. During world has remained open because zoo officials insist there's no threat to the public stressing in a statement. Man group snakes though mildly venomous are not known to be dangerous to people they are shy timid secretive in nature and acted that night. No shortage of visitors to date does you which draws some two million people each year many of whom remain undeterred. Enter the dangerous snake maybe I'd be looking around the hello. How many school. Yeah. It's good. Will go find this thing spent an hour now worried and. And it is not like the snake is roaming around somewhere in this do they do believe that it is still confined to win in the jungle world but that in itself is a big building one of the biggest exhibits at the zoo. Building covers over and acres of tracking the snake down. My take some time.

