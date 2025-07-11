Military veteran arrested for posing as cop and bounty hunter

Gregg Jackson, 40, from Santa Rosa, California, was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer and a bounty hunter, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

July 11, 2025

