Millennials making 6 figures, but living paycheck to paycheck

More
ABC News’ Alex Presha speaks with millennials making six figures, but who say it doesn’t go as far as you think because of soaring student debt and high living costs.
6:24 | 07/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millennials making 6 figures, but living paycheck to paycheck

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:24","description":"ABC News’ Alex Presha speaks with millennials making six figures, but who say it doesn’t go as far as you think because of soaring student debt and high living costs. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79002823","title":"Millennials making 6 figures, but living paycheck to paycheck","url":"/US/video/millennials-making-figures-living-paycheck-paycheck-79002823"}