Now Playing: Protest hits gas station after employee's 'Go back to your country' remark

Now Playing: Family sues funeral home after leaked photo of deceased daughter surfaces

Now Playing: Cancer patient accidentally breaks 'celebratory bell'

Now Playing: Milwaukee Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Now Playing: Senate calls on FBI, FTC to investigate privacy risks of FaceApp

Now Playing: 13-year-old mows lawns to raise money for school supplies

Now Playing: Mental-health instruction now required in FL schools

Now Playing: Officer linked to alleged sexual assault using DNA

Now Playing: Sex crime charges dropped against Kevin Spacey

Now Playing: 21-year-old driver killed by falling tree branch struck by lightning

Now Playing: Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in court

Now Playing: Couple swept off rocks into ocean in Hawaii

Now Playing: Tiny Nevada town bracing for invasion of Area 51

Now Playing: Dangerous and widespread heat wave throughout US

Now Playing: Judge to hand down bail decision in Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case

Now Playing: Impeachment talks and Senate outrage

Now Playing: Dangerous heat wave blankets the country

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, July 18, 2019

Now Playing: Former NASA engineer reflects on her historic Apollo 11 role