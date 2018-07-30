Minneapolis police release video of fatal shooting as family calls for cops' firing

The video shows the chase, which lasted only about a minute from when police officers pulled up to the scene to when Thurman Blevins was shot and killed in an alley in North Minneapolis.
0:51 | 07/30/18

