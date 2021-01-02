Transcript for Minneapolis teachers with accommodations can work from home, judge rules

Monday it was supposed to be a return to work day for hundreds of Minneapolis public school teachers and staff. For those wanting to work from home for temporary restraining order is granted a. Ernie it went. It was huge. Each sigh of relief from Lindsey west a fifth grade teacher at the Barton open school he's among an unknown number of teachers who apply for an accommodation to work from home. Where she lives with her two kids in her senior parents. The idea of exposing an end in cocaine and something terrible happening to men was. A heartbreaking reality that I was dealing with every day. On Saturday Hannifin county judge issued its ruling. Saying the district can't require staffed return to work if they previously applied or are in the process of obtaining an accommodation. The risk of contracting a serious illness. Which has killed almost a half million people in the United States is ax U Matt Oakley he profound harm district judge Susan Robin wrote. MPS blink at Lee. Denied anything give anyone the opportunity to go through this process teachers' union president says she's relieved about the judge's temporary restraining order if somebody has a high risk failing rapper. They should have had the option to fill a form and other districts liberty dumbest. I'm to seek an accommodation that doesn't mean and guest house to grant but it does mean they have to allow them to go through that process. Still the district says it is moving forward plans for in person schooling starting Monday February 8. In a statement MP yes says we have said all along that it is our responsibility. To continue planning for in person learning. That when the time is right we are able to act. Returning a large district in person learning is a complex multifaceted. Effort. And will continue with our plans until and unless directed to two other watts. I think we need to get on his back through both. There's really not a formed the blue operation Jefferson a former MPS employee with a son in a suburban school district. Says parents in the metro are juggling child care. And safety concerns is scary. I mean wound don't think he can wait for it. Go away is elected Ronald blow away.

