Minnesota Lt. Governor reflects on legacy of slain lawmaker Melissa Hortman

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan remembers her colleague state rep. Melissa Hortman who was assassinated at her home Saturday, reflecting on the lasting impact Hortman had on state affairs.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live