Minnesota lawmaker says she was 'shocked' by shooting of colleagues

Minnesota State Representative Samantha Vang reacted to the fatal shooting of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, as well as the wounding of a second lawmaker and his wife, on Saturday.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live