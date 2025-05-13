Minnesota's raging Camp House Fire explodes to nearly 12,000 acres

Three major wildfires raging out of control in the same Minnesota county have burned more than 20,000 acres combined.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live