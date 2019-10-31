Transcript for Missing 14-year-old Virginia girl found safe

A national manhunt ends with an arrest and the safe return home. Fourteen year old Isabel hicks now back with her Virginia family. She's at home she's tired and overwhelmed by everything hicks was reported missing ten days ago investigator saying from the start they believe she was with this man. 33 year old Bruce lynch who according to ABC affiliate WR IC is known by the family police had feared hicks could have been in extreme danger and the FBI join the case today authorities saying gay receive more than 400 tips. With one spotting hicks had lunch together in his vehicle a county away. Here at 71 and reading. Content that you'll want to hurt said Atlanta registered voters are picking LLE one K you. To bring Isabel home safely though Louisa county sheriff's office says there was a brief pursuit but hicks was eventually found unharmed lead seen here in hand costs. Now facing an abduction charge the case now transitions from a search and rescue to a criminal investigation authorities said they're grateful for all the help they received. They called this the epitome of community policing. Cover all ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.