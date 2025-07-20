Missing 9-year-old girl found dead, New York state police reports

Investigations are ongoing after police found the body of Melina Frattolin in upstate New York following an Amber alert.

July 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live