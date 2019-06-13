Transcript for Missing CT mother's family asks for information, not money

The family of missing mother Jennifer dual us is asking for the public not to establish any kind of financial rewards are fond on their behalf instead. They want the public to provide police with any possible information on the case by using a tip line. Fifty year old Jennifer do loss of New Canaan has been missing since may 24 her strange husband voters do list pleaded not guilty on Tuesday that evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Charges related to his wife's disappearance.

