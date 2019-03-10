Transcript for Missing dog wandered 700 miles from home

Maybe I thought she was on vacation she just kinda like but that. It's a dream like at whatever app for that very situation that happened but not late. State silly but I can't eat at the goat how she called an air. After his initial discovery of the god wants spent about six weeks fostering which she took to calling Ani when he took any to a pet text. T looked at that ship was discovered which eventually allowed him to contact the real loner a picture is more surprised that her dog was in New Mexico. In California she said that she lost here in Orange County. Ran she had no idea that someone from New Mexico act and calling as it turns out the dogs given name is actually bill and has a family that's been waiting indicator that. Diners and it would wait a bit about it and I just didn't. Hear about her cat I. Hope she gay and hours apart. The microchip technology that's allowing this reunion. Is only a few years old but has already worked wonders from bringing families back together. Microchips have been system. System balloons and two well we do here in. We really are returning a lot of animal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.