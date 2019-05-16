Transcript for Missing hiker's boyfriend leads forest search

Police in Maui say they're stepping up efforts to find a yoga instructor who vanished one week ago Amanda alert was seen on surveillance video at a local market before she drove off. And disappeared. Police found her car and belongings including her cell phone in the parking lot of force reserve. Police say her boyfriend has passed a polygraph test he tells ABC news he spent every moment that he's been awake looking for her. And so I just want to encourage everyone to not give up hope that maybe she's not here. You know I it's it does a very strong evidence pointing to yes she's definitely still here we just haven't found her yet. More than 100 volunteers gathered each morning to search for.

