Transcript for Missing 6-year-old found dead

Tragic and devastating discovery today six year old girl found dead three days after she vanished outside for home in South Carolina authorities say. They are treating the death a face wet like as a homicide the first grader last seen on Monday. Playing outside of her home after getting off the school bus was also revealed that investigators also found a second body. In the same neighborhood. But during the course of our investigation. The deceased male was located in the Churchill hearts and their group. That investigate patient has just begun. A police say they do not believe there is danger to the community.

