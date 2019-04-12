Transcript for Missing 1-year-old girl may be endangered

Right now a desperate search for. Under way for a missing one year old girl who Connecticut authorities are fearing he may be in danger officials say a woman was found dead. Inside her and Sonia home Monday during a welfare check and Sonya is about ten miles west of New Haven her daughter Vanessa Morales was not in the home. And they have not been able to locate her family members said they last saw the mother and her child on Thanksgiving. We are tracking down several leads that we have been working with just die too. Just locations we're child maybe it's some of the accident. Police said they are interviewing the child's father and that he is cooperating with detectives. The woman's death is being investigated asked a homicide.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.