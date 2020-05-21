Transcript for Mississippi church burned down after holding in-person services

Well let's bring our department declared this first behind me a total loss after possibly what fat don't fire early this morning. A woman who lives nearby told me she's glad. That the fire did not harm her home I kept up if they key to amounts from sources my. Kathryn bright lives just behind firth a console church of Holly Springs Mississippi. Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally message was left saying that you stay at home now you hypocrite. Stephen D'Amato can cost woodland some just knocked East Hampton. The blaze that plays weeks after pastor Jerry Waldrop filed a suit against the city of how his brains he claimed three police officer has disrupted a midweek Bible study in church Easter service ten days earlier the church also sought a temporary restraining order. The church is doing nothing but standing up for its own constitutional right. While there may be rooms were reasonable disagreement. Seems no call to take such extreme and violent action. There's been cranked it is the senior counsel at Thomas More society which represents the church. Shop whole entire trip fares grave. And Wal-Mart but we came assemble and church building. In April members of the church traveled to a local Wal-Mart to protest the city's ban on in person church services Mississippi governor Tate reasoning churches as essentials saying he wanted to help pastors safely resume services. Everybody can step back a little bit. And take stock of what is occurred here and perhaps as I say come together reach out to one another. And while there's no information yet on a possible suspects state local and federal authorities say that they're offering a reward that may lead to an arrest or conviction reporting in Holly Springs Rebecca butcher local when he for news.

