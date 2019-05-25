Missouri teen pushes man in wheelchair as tornado sirens wail

This St. Louis teenager went above and beyond when he hopped out of his family's car to push a man in a wheelchair up a hill, as tornado warning sirens wailed in the distance.
0:16 | 05/25/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Missouri teen pushes man in wheelchair as tornado sirens wail
