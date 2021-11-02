Transcript for MIT grad named person of interest in Yale murder

An MIT graduate has been named a person of interest in the murder of the Yale University student. Police want to question keen swan pond about the death of Kevin GA they consider him armed and dangerous Jie Yang died Saturday night from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say he may even targeted after road rage incidents. What I can tell you is out there was an accident and are we are exploring whether or not. That was material in terms. The motive under me for which he shot him again it's it's too early to talk about that in and I can't share that but what we can see is that we're exploring absolutely every angle. Police claim keen swan pond was in possession of a stolen vehicle in May have known the victim's fiance. Who also went MIT.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.