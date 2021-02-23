Transcript for MIT graduate allegedly stole car on day of murder

Police say the man wanted in connection with the murder of a Yale University grad student stolen SUV from a car dealership. In Massachusetts before fleeing they say keen swan pond. Soaked the vehicle for test drive and never came back he was last seen in Georgia. Police say he was a history has a history of mental illness a mother at the victim 26 year old Kevin G Yang spoke through a translator. Kevin was might be looked only tile. Last Saturday it mean when the police told me Hewitt shot. My first three action was this cannot appeal. A 101000 dollar reward is offered in the case police at the motive may stem from a road rage incidents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.