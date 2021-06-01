Transcript for 'We will not allow mob rule to take over': Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Well question towards fans we should pray for our nation can make so that we. 78 stabilized this weekend the capital. Was reached it was stolen by traders. People engaging in treason its stance that this is behavior and cited by the president of the United States of America and he should tell. His supporters. Can clear and unequivocal terms to stand down and fanned out immediately. That's not what you heard community from the earlier statement from the president. It the president seems incapable. Intellectually. But communicating very clear and direct message that these so called supporters. Who have. Reached the capital injured officers. Placed innocent lives at risk. And turned America. Into. Something that I thought we would never be and a democracy anchored in the principle of the rule of law. But we are going to return to the capitol. Dome excellent this state. We're not an all out pool to take over and give them a complete our work. You're gonna certify the results of the Electoral College. The people have spoken the Electoral College has spoken the court has spoken Joseph Biden will be the next president of the United States of America he will be sworn in. On January 20. They did. You give any idea and I'm how this is all going on fold when that's going to be able to happen what the plans are to secure the capital. We are following the guidance of be. Capitol police sergeant at arms who as I understand it have called in additional resources to secure. The capital. The members. We're being patient but anxious to return for a constitutional responsibilities obviously. But we will follow the direction of our public safety officers but were committed to the principal. That no one is above the law. And we have a constitutional. Job to do. We are you going to do list. He will not abandon our hopes. And going forward as you said Joseph Biden has been elected he will be inaugurated on the same capitol steps in just fourteen days. How does the new congress have moved forward. We hope in some way together and to. Heal the wounds from what we've seen today. We'll show fighters Joseph Biden is the right man at the right time full. Respect to bring in our country together. Someone who is indicated for the very beginning. Thought selection that he's not going to be the president just put Democrats. Can be president Democrats independents and Republicans but those who voted for him those who hold it against them. And he's got the experience to credibility be involved in this city and against the way to do it. But also say George that there has should be accountability. But what took place the day this attack on on democracy. And the congress and the capital and the rule of law should not be tolerated. And all options to be on the table. Story. I wanna follow up on that because your colleague congresswoman Neil hunt Omar as saying she's drawing up articles of impeach. For president trump for what she seen since the election for the abuse of power she's seen. Since the election is that something that's on the table. We haven't had a an opportunity to talk as a caucus. Given an opportunity. To compete and discussed how we move forward in the context. Got ability. What I say all options on the table. I mean all options should be. On the table. Including contender. At every other process. Including impeachment. All options on the table. I'm concerned.

