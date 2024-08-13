Mom accidentally hits 12-year-old daughter with car at school drop-off: Officials

The crash occurred when the mom dropped off her daughter on the street near her Sarasota middle school for the first day of school, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and the school district.

August 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live